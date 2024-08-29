New Delhi, In a first, the Centre on Wednesday allowed the Union Public Service Commission to perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates' identity on a voluntary basis, both at the time of registration and during various stages of examinations and recruitment. Centre allows UPSC to perform Aadhaar-based authentication for candidates' verifications

The move assumes significance as the commission last month cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations for fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility.

Khedkar has also been accused of misusing disability and Other Backward Classes or OBC quotas, among others.

In a notification, the personnel ministry said the UPSC "is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, for verification of identity of candidates at the time of registration on 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility".

The commission shall adhere to all provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, "the rules and regulations made thereunder" and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India , the notification added.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data.

The UPSC had, in July, initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including the registration of a forgery case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity. Subsequently, the Delhi Police registered a case and started its probe.

Khedkar, who was provisionally allotted the Indian Administrative Service , was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune.

In June, the UPSC also decided to use facial recognition and artificial intelligence-based CCTV surveillance systems to prevent cheating and impersonation in its various tests.

Through a tender document, it invited bids from experienced public sector undertakings to devise two tech solutions "Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition of candidates and QR code scanning of e-admit cards" and "Live AI-based CCTV surveillance service" to be used during the examination process.

The UPSC conducts 14 major exams annually, including the prestigious civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service , Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service , besides a number of recruitment tests and interviews every year for induction to Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts of the central government.

Lakhs of candidates appear in such recruitment conducted across the country.

