Centre allows vaccination for people above 45: Check how to register

With a view to vaccinate more citizens quickly against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that from April 1, people above the age of 45 with or without co-morbidities will be allowed to take the vaccine doses. He said that the decision was taken on the basis of scientific advice and the gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine - produced by the Serum Institute of India- has been increased from four to eight weeks.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 4.5 crore doses have been administered in the country so far. The first phase started from January 16 and doses were given to all healthcare and frontline workers, while under the second phase which began from March 1, people above the age of 60 and those between the ages 45-59 with specific co-morbidities are being inoculated.

The new beneficiaries from April 1, just like the previous ones under the first two phases, will be required to register themselves for vaccination through CoWin- either on the Aarogya Setu app or the CoWIN portal.

Here are the steps of how one can book an appointment through CoWin on the Aarogya Setu app:

> Download the Aarogya Setu app. Those who have already installed it will have to update it.

> After opening, click on the Cowin icon that is on the top of Aarogya Setu’s top menu.

> You will be directed to 4 options- Vaccination Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate and Vaccination Dashboard.

> Choose the second option- Vaccination and click on Proceed. The drop-down upon clicking will show two options- 'Register Now' and 'Login'.

> Choose 'Login' and click on 'Proceed'. You will be asked to enter your mobile number. Click on Proceed to verify.

> You will be directed to 'Mobile Verification'. A six-digit one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on Proceed.

> Following this, the app will lead you to a table that has fields like Name, Status and Action. Check these three fields and then choose 'Click here to add the Beneficiary' option. A total of four beneficiaries can be scheduled for vaccination under one mobile number

> You will be directed to the 'Register for Vaccination' window which will ask for photo ID proof such as driving license, Aadhar card, PAN card etc. Fill in the details and click on 'Submit'. Users are also allowed to delete beneficiaries, reschedule or cancel their vaccine appointment.

> Once this is done, you will be directed to the 'Schedule Appointment' page. Enter your pin code and choose a centre from 'Find Vaccination Centre' option. Choose the centre and the date of appointment and click on the 'Check Availability' option.

> The app would now display details of time and availability. Choose as per convenience and click on 'Proceed'.

> You will be directed to 'Review and Confirmation Appointment'. Check the details and click on 'Confirm Appointment'.

> The appointment schedule of all beneficiaries will be shown. Click on 'View Details' after clicking on the name of the beneficiaries.

> The registration is complete. You will be required to carry the photo ID to the centre where you applied for the appointment initially.