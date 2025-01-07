Centre earmarks site for memorial of Pranab Mukherjee, ex-President's daughter thanks PM Modi

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday earmarked a designated site within the ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ complex, a part of the Rajghat precinct, for erecting a “samadhi” (memorial) of former President Pranab Mukherjee, PTI reported. Former President Pranab Mukherjee.(Reuters file photo)

"The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the 'Rashtriya Smriti' complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India," the government said in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee informing her of the decision.

Pranab Mukherjee, awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, served as President of India from 2012 to 2017. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 84.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of the late former President, took to X and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture.

“Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks & gratitude from core of my heart for his govts’ decision to create a memorial for baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM,” Mukherjee said.

“Baba used to say that State honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas’ memory. It doesnt affect baba where he is now- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy,” she added.

Sharmistha Mukherjee slammed Cong over Manmohan Singh's state funeral

Sharmistha Mukherjee had recently attacked Congress after it accused the BJP-led Centre of “insulting” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by conducting his state funeral at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

“When baba passed away, Congress didn't even bother to call CWC for a condolence meeting. A senior leader told me it's not done for Presidents. That's utter rubbish as I learned later from baba's diaries that on K R Narayanan's death, CWC was called and condolence msg was drafted by baba only,” she had posted on X.

While speaking to PTI, she also claimed that no Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was convened after her father died in 2020.

"The Congress has to answer for this. I can only state the fact. But I would like to just add, I do not know whether it was deliberate or sheer negligence. What are the conventions in such a grand old party?" she asked.

"If there is this loss of institutional memory, if Rahul Gandhi and the people around him do not know how the Congress acted in these earlier situations, that itself is a serious and sad state of affairs within the Congress," Sharmistha Mukherjee added.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

