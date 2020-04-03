Centre approves Rs 11,092 cr to support states’ fight against coronavirus

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:36 IST

The government of India on Friday approved the release of Rs.11,092 crore to states under State Disaster Risk Management Fund on Friday following an assurance from prime minister Narendra Modi to augment state resources needed to fund coronavirus containment efforts.

A release from the home ministry described the funds as “advance release” of Centre’s share of first installment of SDRMF for 2020-21.

States have been authorised to use SDRFM funds for testing and treatment costs among other Covid-19 containment requirements

“Following the assurance given yesterday by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi during his video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crores under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF), to all States,” a release from government’s Press Information Bureau said.

The release further specifies that the Fund could be utilized for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection, screening, setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables, purchase of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities, purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for government hospitals.

“With a view to make available additional funds to the State Governments for taking preventive and mitigation measures for containment of COVID-19, Central Government on 14.03.2020 has already made a special dispensation for utilization of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” the release said referring to a previous government order.

The ministry also reiterated that as a special case, the SDRF funds could also be used to make arrangements for food and shelter for homeless people and stranded migrant workers.

“Central Government is sensitive to the need for providing food and shelter to homeless people including migrant labourers, who are stranded due to lockdown measures. Accordingly on 28.03.2020, the Central Government allowed the States Government to use SDRF for this purpose also,” the release added.

The release added that the Central Government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is extending “all necessary support” to the States in a “timely manner” to deal with an unprecedented global crisis.

