Centre asks states to use disaster funds to give food, shelter to migrant workers

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:22 IST

The Centre on Saturday asked the states and Union territories to provide all possible support to migrant workers while authorising them to use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for their temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical care amid the three-week countrywide lockdown imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Migrant workers have been among the hardest hit because of the lockdown and many of them have been prompted to undertake long journeys to their homes on foot in absence of public transport, work and means to sustain themselves.

The SDRF was constituted under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) in 2005 and is the primary fund available with state governments for disasters like cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, fires, floods, hailstorm etc. The Centre contributes 75% to the SDRF for general category states and Union territories and 90% for those under special category--the North-Eastern states, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir. The annual central contribution is released in two equal instalments.

In its directive, the Centre has said the SDRF can be used as per section 3 (a) related to relief measures listed under it and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The section provides for relief in case of a calamity for 30 days. In case of continuation of a calamity, this period may be extended first up to 60, and later to 90 days. Subsequently, medical care can be provided from the National Rural Health Mission funds, the Centre said.

For 2019-20, the Centre has released around Rs 10,343 crore to 29 states as SDRF, according to official data. Around Rs 14,108 crore has been given to eight states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, under the NDRF.

A Press Information Bureau statement said the states have been advised to give wide publicity, using public address systems, technology, services of volunteers and non-governmental organizations, to precise information on the locations of the relief camps and the facilities being made available.

Home minister Amit Shah said the “government has committed all support to migrant workers” who are returning to their states or trying to do so during the lockdown period.

The states have been advised to set up relief camps along the highways and tented accommodations to ensure that the workers stay there till the lockdown orders are in place.

“The shelters are to be organised, keeping in view various precautions including social distancing, with adequate medical checkup drives to identify and separate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalisation,” the statement said.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari has separately instructed the National Highways Authority of India and toll booth operators to provide food, water etc to migrant workers. “At this time of crisis, we have to be compassionate to our fellow citizens.”