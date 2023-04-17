Home / India News / Centre assures ‘all help’ to kin of Indian national who died in Sudan violence

Centre assures ‘all help’ to kin of Indian national who died in Sudan violence

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 12:28 PM IST

V Muraleedharan also spoke to the victim's father earlier on Sunday, PTI reported citing a government statement.

The union government on Sunday assured “all necessary help” to the family of the Indian national - identified as Albert Augestine - who died of bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city of Khartoum. Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said that “steps are on to bring the victim's body back to the country,” reported news agency PTI.

Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15. (AP)
Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15. (AP)

V Muraleedharan also spoke to the victim's father earlier on Sunday, PTI reported citing a government statement.

Also read: Indian killed in Sudan: Why are clashes happening in North African country?

The minister also said that the victim's wife and daughter who were with him in Sudan are safe. “The Indian Embassy in Sudan has been instructed to coordinate on further steps,” he said.

Augestine - who was working for the Dal Group Company in the African country - was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday. He was inside his house when the tragic incident occurred.

The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted: “It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.”

On Monday, the death toll in the Sudan clashes rose to nearly 100 as the fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries raged for a third day. The violence erupted on Saturday - after weeks of power struggles between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
death toll sudan v muraleedharan external affairs khartoum indian embassy + 4 more
death toll sudan v muraleedharan external affairs khartoum indian embassy + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out