Centre bans 47 apps which were clones, variants of Chinese apps banned in June

Centre bans 47 apps which were clones, variants of Chinese apps banned in June

The 59 apps, most of which were Chinese, had been banned by the Centre in June in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence” of the country.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
The banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

The order regarding ban on these apps came on Friday, July 24.

Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies.

The ban came amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh.

