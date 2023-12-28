Centre bans J&K Muslim League faction for 5 years under UAPA

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday banned a faction of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir, led by separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for five years for indulging in “anti-national and secessionist activities”, with home minister Amit Shah asserting that those who work against the “unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation” will not be spared. Separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat.

“The PM @narendramodi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law,” Shah said in a post on X.

In a statement, the MHA said the objectives of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) were to attain freedom for Jammu & Kashmir from India, merge it with Pakistan, and establish Islamic rule.

“The organisation’s members have been involved in secessionist activities, raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organisations, to support terrorist activities and sustain stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement said.

The home ministry emphasised that the outfit and its members show disrespect towards the constitutional authority and setup of the country. “Their unlawful activities undermine the integrity, sovereignty, security, and communal harmony of India,” it said.

The MHA also said that there have been indications of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) having linkages with banned terrorist organisations. “The outfit and its members have been supporting terrorist activities with the intent to create terror in the country, thereby endangering its security and public order. Their anti-national activities demonstrate disregard and disrespect for the constitutional authority and sovereignty of India,” it said.

Bhat is known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. He became the chairman of the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Officials at North Block, who didn’t want to be named, said Bhat has been in jail since 2010 for his alleged involvement in violent protests in Kashmir valley.

In his post on X, Shah said the outfit was declared as an “unlawful association” under UAPA.

“The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K,” he said.