Centre bans two Jammu and Kashmir-based outfits under UAPA

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday banned two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups – the Muslim Conference (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference (Bhat faction) – under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for five years. Union home minister Amit Shah announced the decision on X (Representative Photo)

Announcing the decision on X, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation”.

Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.

A gazette notification issued by the Union home ministry on Wednesday banning the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) or MCJK-B stated that the organisation, chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, has been indulging in “unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country”.

“MCJK-B has linkages with banned terrorist organizations and has supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the members of the MCJK-B have been indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against India to separate Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India,” the notification said.

A separate notification on Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) or MCJK-S, chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, stated that the organisation is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

“The leaders and members of MCJK-S have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” the notification stated.

Earlier, in December 2023, the Union home ministry banned the Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

On Tuesday, the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.