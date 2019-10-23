Centre clears ownership rights in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies: What it means

india

Oct 23, 2019

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the plan to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in 1,700 unauthorised colonies in national capital Delhi. Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri said the landmark initiative would address major problems being faced by the residents of unauthorised colonies such as lack ownership and transfer rights, provision of basic infrastructure and civic amenities. The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.

Here is how the Centre will implement this decision:

The ownership rights will be conferred on payment of a charge based on the plot size. For colonies on government land, the charge will be 0.5% (for less than 100 sq m), 1% (for 100 - 250 sqm) and 2.5% (for greater than 250 sqm), of the circle rate of highest category of locality of the residential area surrounding the colony.

For colonies on private land, the charge will be half of the charge on government land.

The government will introduce a Bill to recognize General Power of Attorney (GPA), will, agreement to sell, purchase and possession documents, as a one-time relaxation for the residents of unauthorised colonies.

The bill will provide for registration charges and stamp duty on the last transaction and also address the issue of income tax liability on account of less than circle rate charges.

The Delhi Development Authority will lay down a simplified procedure for issuing conveyance deed and registration of property.

Boundaries of the unauthorised colonies or clusters of these colonies will be delineated by DDA. DDA will prepare Local Area Plan (LAP) for all UCs.

There will be no penalty and external development charges (EDC).

Multiple plots and flats holders will be charged on the rate applicable to the respective area by clubbing all properties.

Residents will have the option to pay the charge in three equal instalments within a year. Any person paying amount in a single instalment will get the ownership rights immediately. Provisional rights will be given on payment of two instalments, which will be converted to permanent rights after full and final payment.

Late payment to attract simple interest at 8% per annum. Conveyance deed will be executed for residential purpose, irrespective of the use.

Oct 23, 2019