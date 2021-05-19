Centre concerned only about global image: Delhi govt on Singapore controversy

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are only concerned about their image globally and not about the well-being of the country’s children. His comment came a day after a tweet by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on suspending flights between India and Singapore sparked controversy over a particular strain of Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia said it is only Kejriwal who is worried about the risk of children contracting the infection and not the Central government. “Yesterday, Delhi CM Kejriwal had talked about the Covid-19 situation in Singapore. He had said that the danger of Covid-19 infecting more children is increasing. That is what it looks like going by the strain there, which is why it is necessary that we also remain alert... Singapore’s education minister had also given a statement that the risk of children getting infected is increasing. But, today BJP has started dirty politics on the issue,” he said.

Kejriwal on Tuesday had talked about two things, Sisodia said. One, about the strain in Singapore and two, about children. “Today, from what the Central government and the BJP are saying, it has become clear that Kejriwal is worried about the children of our country. But, the BJP and the Central government are only concerned about Singapore. They won’t get vaccines for children, but they are worrying about Singapore,” he said.

“A few months back, a new strain was detected in London as well. Despite several warnings, the Central government did not take necessary actions or measures in time because of which India is now reeling under such a terrible situation. Today, the entire country is suffering because of the Central government’s negligence. Thousands have died,” Sisodia said.

“From scientists to even the Supreme Court is saying that children are in danger because of this strain of virus. They have warned that whatever the next strain is, it could affect children on a large scale leading to a potential third wave. But, we are not understanding this. The issue is not Singapore, the issue is the children of our country. Parents in India are worried about their children and not about India’s image before Singapore. They (Central government) sold vaccines meant for our children to other countries only to feel happy about a poster that was put up there. They are not worried about the children. The BJP and the Centre can keep worrying about their image across the world, but we will keep worrying about our children,” the deputy chief minister said.

Kejriwal’s remarks about a new coronavirus strain allegedly being detected in Singapore triggered a diplomatic spat on Wednesday, with the Southeast Asian country calling in the Indian envoy to lodge an objection.

Indian high commissioner P Kumaran clarified Kejriwal had “no competence” to comment on Covid-19 variants, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. External affairs minister S Jaishankar described Kejriwal’s remarks as “irresponsible” and said the chief minister didn’t speak for India.

It is rare for the external affairs ministry to acknowledge that an Indian envoy has been called in by the government of another country to lodge a protest, and also to publicly criticise an elected Indian official.

Hours after Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday about the alleged new coronavirus strain in Singapore and asked the Centre to immediately suspend flights from that country, Singapore’s health ministry dismissed his assertions and said the variant prevalent in many Covid-19 cases in recent weeks was the “B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India”.