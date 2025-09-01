The government on Sunday announced the deployment of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, which have been affected by floods and landslides, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to extend full support to disaster-hit regions. Centre deploys IMCTs to assess damage in areas hit by disasters

Acting on home minister Amit Shah’s instructions, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has set up separate teams for the states and the Union territory to assess damage caused by heavy rain, flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, according to officials.

The teams, led by joint secretary-rank officers from MHA or National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will include representatives from key ministries such as agriculture, power, road transport, rural development, and jal shakti. They will visit the worst-hit districts early next week for on-the-spot assessments and to review state relief measures.

The MHA said it has been in constant touch with states, extending support through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), army contingents, and air force helicopters for rescue operations and restoration of essential services. Officials said similar IMCT visits were carried out earlier this season in Himachal Pradesh after flash floods and landslides.

The practice of dispatching IMCTs immediately after severe disasters was introduced in 2019 by Amit Shah, replacing the earlier system of waiting for state memoranda. Their reports form the basis for additional financial assistance from the NDRF.

This year, the Centre has released ₹10,498.8 crore to 24 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), ₹1,988.91 crore from the NDRF to 12 states, ₹3,274.90 crore under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 20 states, and ₹372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states. Officials said the support ensures disaster-hit states can provide immediate relief while central teams streamline assessments and speed up assistance.