 Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&amp;K for 5 more years | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K for 5 more years

Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K for 5 more years

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 07:29 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday extended the ban on separatist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday extended the ban on separatist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years, Union home minister Amit Shah informed.

“Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019,” Shah posted on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI file photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI file photo)

“Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures,” he added. In 2019, the government had banned the outfit for a period of five years for allegedly indulging in activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order” and said the group has the potential of “disrupting the unity and integrity” of the country.

The government's decision comes days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids on the Kashmir chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami in a terror funding case. The raids carried out in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Kulgam and Anantnag resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of Jamaat and its related Trusts and more than 20 lakh.

“The investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in February 2019," a spokesperson of the NIA said.

In December 2022, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) had seized several properties worth 100 crore belonging to the Jamaat in four districts of the Kashmir Valley. The assets spread across a dozen locations in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts worth approximately 100 crore were barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On