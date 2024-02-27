Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K for 5 more years

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday extended the ban on separatist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years, Union home minister Amit Shah informed.



“Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019,” Shah posted on X. Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI file photo)

“Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures,” he added. In 2019, the government had banned the outfit for a period of five years for allegedly indulging in activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order” and said the group has the potential of “disrupting the unity and integrity” of the country.



The government's decision comes days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids on the Kashmir chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami in a terror funding case. The raids carried out in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Kulgam and Anantnag resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of Jamaat and its related Trusts and more than ₹20 lakh.



“The investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in February 2019," a spokesperson of the NIA said.



In December 2022, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) had seized several properties worth ₹100 crore belonging to the Jamaat in four districts of the Kashmir Valley. The assets spread across a dozen locations in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts worth approximately ₹100 crore were barred with restrictions on usage and entry.