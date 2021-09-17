Centre extends deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN by 6 months

The Central government on Friday extended the deadline for intimation of the Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar by another six months. The time lime for intimation of the Aadhaar number, which was about to end on September 30, has now been extended to March 31, 2022.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a release that the decision to extend the deadline was taken in view of the hardship faced by "various stakeholders" due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The government has also extended the due date for the completion of penalty proceedings under the I-T Act to March 31, 2022.

“Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to 31st March, 2022,” the statement read.

The government has extended the deadline multiple times in the past to ease compliances on Aadhar-PAN linking amid a raging pandemic. Previously, the last date of March 31, 2021, was revised to September 30, 2021, to provide relief to taxpayers.

The Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, issues an Aadhaar card with a 12-digit unique identity number to Indian nationals. UIDAI says Aadhaar provides a single source of online and offline identity verifications across the country for the residents. The main purpose of Aadhaar, according to the government, is to streamline the welfare delivery mechanism.

Aadhar and PAN can be linked by sending SMS or through the new e-filing portal of the income tax department. The portal www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal has a 'Link Aadhaar' section on the list of services. Users can click on it and provide the details required to link Aadhaar with PAN.