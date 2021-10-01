MHA extends ‘disturbed area’ tag under AFSPA for 3 Arunachal districts bordering Assam

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday issued a notification extending the “disturbed area” tag under the Armed Forces(Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam. Areas under Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district have also been declared “disturbed area” under Section 3 of AFSPA, 1958.

A further review of the law and order in the area has been undertaken, said an MHA notification, issued by additional secretary Piyush Goyal. The order would remain in force from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and in the area falling within the jurisdiction of four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam has been undertaken,” the notification further read.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person and enter or search a premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

The Centre had first declared the areas as “disturbed” on April 1 and said the order would remain in place for six months.