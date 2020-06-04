Centre issues SOP for religious places ahead of June 8 opening amid Covid-19 pandemic

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:54 IST

Ahead of religious places and places of worship being opened for the public from June 8 under Unlock 1, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19.

The SOP emphasized on social distancing to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Religious places/places of worship get frequented by large number of people for spiritual solace. To prevent spread of Covid-19 infection, it is important that required social distancing and other preventive measures are followed in such premises,” it said.

It said shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside one’s own vehicle. “If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves”.

The SOP also advised devotees not to touch statues/idols/ holy books etc.

It also said choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

“In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.”

The SOP also advised devotees to avoid common prayer mats and said they should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

It also said physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. will not be allowed inside the religious place.

Under the SOP all religious places shall also ensure that entrance will have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises.

People will be allowed entry only if they are using masks or face cover.