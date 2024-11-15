Centre launches PAIR initiative to accelerate research in universities

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) on Thursday launched the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) initiative to enhance research capabilities of universities, particularly central and state public institutions. Through a hub-and-spoke model, PAIR aims to pair emerging institutions with well-established, top-tier institutions, enabling mentorship and collaboration to accelerate research output. The initiative is intended to foster a research ecosystem that encourages innovation and strengthens India’s academic institutions. (HT Photo)

The programme is designed to support universities where research is still in its early stages, but show significant potential for growth. Through a hub-and-spoke model, PAIR aims to pair emerging institutions with well-established, top-tier institutions, enabling mentorship and collaboration to accelerate research output. The initiative is intended to foster a research ecosystem that encourages innovation and strengthens India’s academic institutions.

Announcing the initiative on Thursday, secretary of the department of science and technology (DST) Abhay Karandikar said,”The PAIR programme stands as a catalyst for transformative research in universities which have potential, with well-established institutions providing the necessary mentorship to elevate overall research standards.”

In the first phase, the PAIR initiative will target institutions that are ranked within the top 25 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) overall rankings over the past two years, as well as Institutions of National Importance ranked between 26 and 50.

Eligibility for the spoke institutions has been divided into three categories. Category I includes central and state public universities ranked within the top 200 overall NIRF rankings, top 100 NIRF university rankings, or top 100 NIRF state public university rankings, excluding those eligible as hubs. Category II includes NITs and IIITs as per the approved list. Category III includes any central or state public university not in the first two categories but demonstrating potential in specific research areas.

At least two state public universities must be included in each PAIR network, and to ensure regional diversity, at least one spoke institution must be located outside the state of the hub institution. A hub institution may also include one spoke from Category III, provided the institution demonstrates potential in certain research areas.

Each PAIR network will consist of a central hub institution and between three to seven spoke institutions. The network will engage multiple departments and faculty members from these institutions. A hub institution can submit only one proposal and each institution can participate as a spoke in only one network.

The funding for each PAIR network will vary based on factors such as the research theme, the number of spoke institutions, and the involvement of multiple departments and faculty members. The maximum funding available for each network is capped at ₹100 crore, with the budget distribution between the hub and spoke institutions following a 30:70 ratio. This means the hub institution will receive 30% of the total budget, while the spokes will receive 70%. If a private institution serves as the hub, it must allocate 25% of its budget to the spoke institutions.

The initiative also includes provisions to support researchers through the appointment of emeritus professors. Retired faculty or scientists from eligible hub institutions, who have expertise in relevant research areas, may serve as emeritus professors at spoke institutions. These positions come with an honorarium of ₹2 lakh per month and will provide valuable mentorship and guidance for the research activities. Additionally, up to 10 national postdoctoral fellows can be supported within each PAIR network, with a particular emphasis on placing them at the spoke institutions. The network may also include VAJRA/VAIBHAV fellows, who will bring further expertise and mentorship to the projects.

The research themes supported under PAIR are diverse, encompassing both basic and applied sciences, engineering, and interdisciplinary fields. Some of the key research areas include Advanced Materials, Photonics, Advanced Computation and Mathematical Modelling, Green and Sustainable Chemistry, Energy Technologies, Electronics and Digital Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Infrastructure, Sustainable Agriculture, Health and Medical Technologies, Molecular and Synthetic Biology, Environmental Sustainability, and Quantitative Social Sciences. Proposals under the program can be structured to include sub-projects that involve multiple faculties from various departments across the institutions.

Institutions that meet the eligibility criteria are invited to apply for the PAIR initiative through the online portal at ANRF’s website. Detailed guidelines, including information on eligibility, funding, and application deadlines, are available on the website for institutions to review before submitting their proposals.

The ANRF was officially initiated following the first meeting of its Governing Board (GB) on September 10 this year chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a key component of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the foundation is expected to play a crucial role in fostering a robust research culture across India’s higher education institutions.