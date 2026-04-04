Central govt must not treat states as subordinates: SC Justice Nagarathna
Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna said the central government should treat states as equals, promoting cooperative federalism over hierarchical governance.
Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna on Saturday said that the central government must view states as “coordinates and not subordinates", asserting that India’s constitutional framework establishes a system of “co-equals” rather than a hierarchy.
Speaking at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture at Chanakya Law University in Patna, she stated that the vertical division of powers between the Centre and states “is not a hierarchy or of priority,” but a carefully designed constitutional balance.
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Addressing the theme ‘Constitutionalism beyond rights: why structure matters’, Justice Nagarathna said that federalism goes beyond mere autonomy.
“It ensures that governance is not a matter of unilateral command, but of negotiation and coordination,” she said, adding that distinct centres of power must act as counterweights to one another, as reported by news agency PTI.
Calling for stronger Centre-state cooperation, she said, “The state governments are not subordinate to the Union government except as stipulated under the Constitution.” She said states must be treated fairly regardless of which political party is in power.
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She urged political leaders to rise above partisan considerations in matters of governance.
“Inter-party differences… have to be kept aside in the matter of Centre-state relations,” she said, noting that constitutional governance “would not depend on which party may be ruling at the Centre and which other party may be ruling at the state level.”
Citizens should benefit equally from welfare measures undertaken by both levels of government, she added.
“There cannot be a pick and choose approach vis-a-vis the states… Equity, as a matter of fair approach, must be adopted,” she further stated, as quoted by PTI. She also observed that “a mature federation ought not rush to courts as adversaries,” and instead prioritise “dialogue, negotiation and mediation.” Frequent legal disputes between states or with the Centre signal “a weakening of cooperative federalism,” she said.
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Speaking on institutional integrity, the judge said safeguarding the Constitution is not limited to moments of crisis but is equally dependent on the day-to-day functioning of key bodies. She named institutions such as the Election Commission, Finance Commission, SEBI, and the Competition Commission of India, stressing that they must act independently, maintain neutrality, and inspire public trust.
The lecture was attended by prominent legal figures, including Supreme Court judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran. Justice Nagarathna, who is widely expected to become India’s first woman Chief Justice next year, concluded by reiterating that the strength of the Constitution lies not only in the protection of rights but also in institutional structure.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More