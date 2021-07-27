'Centre only acts as facilitator for settlement': MHA on inter-state disputes

The Centre on Monday informed Parliament that it only acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of an inter-state dispute. Replying to questions on the the issue, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said that seven such disputes exist in the country.

He also said that these can be resolved with the cooperation of the state governments concerned.

"As per available information, there are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Mizoram," said Rai.

He added that occasional protests and incidents of violence are reported from some of the disputed border areas.

"The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-state disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Central Government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding," Rai further said.

The questions were asked in connection with the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram in which five policemen were killed and over 50 injured.