Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:16 IST

The Centre on Thursday released a revised list of classification of areas based on the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19. While all the districts of national capital Delhi is under red zone, Jharkhand has only one - capital Ranchi.

The Union health ministry said that entire Delhi has a high load of coronavirus cases. With 76 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 3,515 on Thursday. Three deaths were also reported taking the fatalities to 59, according to a health bulletin.

The Delhi government ordered screening of all people living in Covid-19 containment zones at least thrice within 14 days of identifying such areas.

According to Centre’s guidelines, districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified under red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones.

Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.

There are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones across the country, as per the revised list released by the Centre.

A containment zone is delineated based on mapping of cases and their contacts, geographical dispersion and cases and contacts and a well demarcated preimetre, according to Centre’s guidelines.

The Centre has said that necessary action should be initiated in these areas as part of containment action plan, which includes stringent perimetre control, active search for cases, testing of all cases, contact tracing and clinical management of all confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, only Ranchi has been designated as red zone while nine other districts are under orange zone classification.

The rest 14 districts are in the green zone.

Ranchi accounts for 80 out of a total of 110 Covid-19 cases in the state. Two out of the three deaths due to the infection have taken place in the district.

The Hindpiri locality in Ranchi is worst affected by the virus.

Maharashtra, the state worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has 14 red zones, 16 orange and six green zones.The number of Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday, according to Union health ministry.

Gujarat, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, has nine red zones, 19 orange zones and five green zones. The number of red zones in Uttar Pradesh are 19 and Tamil Nadu 12.