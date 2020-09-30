e-paper
Home / India News / Centre releases safety workplace guidelines for industry to prevent Covid-19

Centre releases safety workplace guidelines for industry to prevent Covid-19

The guidelines have been prepared as a comprehensive plan for employers and workers to use to help identify risk levels of Covid-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises, and to determine appropriate control measures

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:37 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Isolation and management of sickness at the workplace has been dealt with in detail, along with dos and don’ts for social behaviour that have also been listed.
Isolation and management of sickness at the workplace has been dealt with in detail, along with dos and don'ts for social behaviour that have also been listed.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
         

As part of Unlock 5, the Centre has come out with Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry and Establishment to combat Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) and ensure safety measures at workplace.

The guidelines have been prepared as a comprehensive plan for employers and workers to use to help identify risk levels of Covid-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises, and to determine appropriate control measures.

These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection-control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitisation of the workplace.

It also details the structural and administrative measures and human resource (HR) policies that can be used to control the spread of Covid-19 at the workplace.

Guidance for the assessment, categorisation and mitigation of risk related to varied work-related exposures to Covid-19 and contingency plan has also been provided in the reference material.

Isolation and management of sickness at the workplace has been dealt with in detail, along with dos and don’ts for social behaviour that have also been listed.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar, minister of state for labour and employment, jointly released the guidelines formed under the guidance of Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

“…workplace guidelines for industrial workers are of great significance in curbing the spread of Covid-19 disease. This is playing a critical role in ensuring that the production and economy of the country are not deterred by the pandemic. At the same time, industrial workers and their families should remain safe and free of fear. These guidelines are very timely and should be disseminated and embraced widely,” said Paul.

