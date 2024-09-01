Centre rushes inter-ministerial team to Gujarat to assess damage by rainfall, floods

The ministry of home affairs has formed an inter-ministerial central team to evaluate the damage caused by the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Gujarat, a government release said. The team, led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), will visit the worst-affected districts in the state to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. A flooded area after heavy rainfall in Vadodara on Tuesday. (PTI)

Between August 25 and 30, Gujarat witnessed severe rainfall due to a deep depression formed over the state and neighbouring Rajasthan.

The deep depression and subsequent downpour resulted in widespread flooding and damage across the state, with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan also facing heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period. The MHA has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation in these states and is prepared to send IMCTs to assess damages there as well if necessary.

This year, IMCTs have already been sent to Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura to assess flood and landslide damage.

The heavy rainfall in Gujarat caused widespread disruption across the state. Several towns and villages have been submerged, particularly in the Kutch district, where Mundra taluka recorded 26 mm of rainfall in just a few hours. Other areas, including Veraval, Dwarka, and Dantiwada, also received significant rainfall, leading to waterlogging and flooding.

Amit Shah reviewed flood situation in Gujarat

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the ground situation in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which was severely affected by the rainfall. Shah instructed local authorities to take immediate measures to restore normalcy, including draining floodwaters, cleaning roads and drains, and conducting fogging and pesticide spraying to prevent the spread of diseases.

"Taking stock of the current situation, Shah gave necessary instructions to restore public life, prevent epidemics and resolve the issue being faced by the citizens immediately. With the weakening of monsoon activity on Friday, Shah held a telephonic discussion with the collectors as well as municipal commissioners of both Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts as well as cities," a BJP release said.

Despite the abatement of rainfall on Friday, many areas in Gujarat remained waterlogged due to swollen rivers.

Vadodara, which faced a flood-like situation due to the overflowing Vishwamitri river, is gradually recovering as water levels recede.