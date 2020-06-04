e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre’s SOP limits restaurants’ operations, encourages takeaways under Unlock 1

Centre’s SOP limits restaurants’ operations, encourages takeaways under Unlock 1

Under the SOP issued by the health ministry, the restaurant staff shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man wearing a facemask seen outside a restaurant in Connaught Place, New Delhi on Monday.
A man wearing a facemask seen outside a restaurant in Connaught Place, New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said Thursday not more than 50% of seating capacity will be permitted in restaurants as they prepare to open from June 8 under Unlock 1.

“Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted,” the MoHFW said in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that it issued late evening.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Restaurants in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

Also read: Centre issues SOP for religious places ahead of June 8 opening amid Covid-19 pandemic

The SOP encouraged takeaways instead of eating at restaurants.

“Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer’s door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer,” it said.

Under the SOP, the staff shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

“Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed. All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant,” it said.

It asked restaurants to stagger patrons if possible and deploy adequate manpower for ensuring social distancing norms.

Tables will have to be sanitized each time a customer leaves. Instead of cloth napkins, restaurants have been encouraged to use good quality disposable paper napkins.

“In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at workplace. Kitchens area must be sanitized at regular intervals,” the SOP said.

The SOP also prescribes proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises.

tags
top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In