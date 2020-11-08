e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre’s telemedicine service clocks 700k consultations: Data

Centre’s telemedicine service clocks 700k consultations: Data

eSanjeevaniOPD , which enables access to OPD services within the confines of a patient’s home, was launched on April 13 during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown restrictions, when non-Covid-19 services were majorly affected.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:05 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Civil defence members and counsellors work at the Covid-19 district surveillance and telemedicine hub at a school in New Delhi on August 2, 2020.
Civil defence members and counsellors work at the Covid-19 district surveillance and telemedicine hub at a school in New Delhi on August 2, 2020. (Bloomberg)
         

eSanjeevani, the national telemedicine service set up by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, has recorded over 700,000 consultations, according to the government data.

The last 100,000 consultations have been recorded in the past 11 days.

This novel digital mechanism to deliver out patient department (OPD) services virtually has been rapidly gaining popularity since 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions were enforced on March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

eSanjeevaniOPD , which enables access to OPD services within the confines of a patient’s home, was launched on April 13 during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown restrictions, when non-Covid-19 services were majorly affected.

eSanjeevaniOPD is shaping up into the largest OPD services in the country and is logging over 10,000 consultations a day.

“Telemedicine is beneficial for patients. It is also favourable for doctors because it limits the contact with patients who are present virtually. eSanjeevani has removed the requirement of doctors to be at a specific location to provide services. It enables states, especially those with large geographical areas, manage their human resources better,” said the ministry in a statement.

“Patients, who are seeking medical consultations, are placed in a virtual queue. Doctors are also available virtually. Each online OPD consultation generates an ePrescription which can be used to buy medicines or go for diagnostic investigations. Kerala and Tamil Nadu (TN) have already issued orders to ensure that ePrescriptions are honored,” the statement added.

eSanjeevani and eSanjeevaniOPD platforms have become popular in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

tags
top news
In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech: Read full text here
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech: Read full text here
Watch: Joe Biden speaks on Donald Trump, reveals plan to tackle Covid
Watch: Joe Biden speaks on Donald Trump, reveals plan to tackle Covid
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In