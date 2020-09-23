e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre says 16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders

Centre says 16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Murleedharan pointed out that 43 countries provide visa-on-arrival facility and 36 countries provide e-visa facility to Indian ordinary passport holders.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:18 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The minister said that the government has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that offer visa free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facility to Indians with a view to ease international travel.
The minister said that the government has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that offer visa free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facility to Indians with a view to ease international travel. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

The Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday that a total of 16 countries including Nepal, the Maldives, Bhutan and Mauritius provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders.

As per information provided by the minister of state for external affairs V Murleedharan, these countries provide visa-free entry:

1. Barbados

2. Bhutan

3. Dominica

4. Grenada

5. Haiti

6. Hong Kong SAR

7. Maldives

8. Mauritius

9. Montserrat

10. Nepal

11. Niue Island

12. Samoa

13. Senegal

14. Trinidad and Tobago

15. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

16. Serbia

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Murleedharan pointed out that 43 countries provide visa-on-arrival facility and 36 countries provide e-visa facility to Indian ordinary passport holders.

Iran, Indonesia and Myanmar are among those that provide visa-on-arrival facility and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia belong to the group of 26 countries that have e-visa facility, according to the information provided by Murleedharan.

The minister said that the government has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that offer visa free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facility to Indians with a view to ease international travel.

While the issuance of visa and the conduction of visa-related process is the sovereign and unilateral decision of the respective country, the matter regarding easier and liberalised visa policy for Indian nationals is taken up regularly in bilateral meetings and forums with foreign countries, he added.

Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration is set to make it tough for US firms to hire foreigners on H-1B non-immigrant short-term visas by limiting the definition of ‘specialty’ occupation and raising minimum wages for employees. Both these measures would ensure that Americans are not displaced or denied employment because of migrant workers available at cheaper rates.

(With PTI inputs)

tags
top news
Mumbai suburbs see season’s heaviest rain spell, second highest 24-hour September rainfall in 26 years
Mumbai suburbs see season’s heaviest rain spell, second highest 24-hour September rainfall in 26 years
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In