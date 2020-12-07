e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace

Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace

In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Farmers attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi.
Farmers attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during Tuesday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers unions and supported by opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day, officials said.

In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The states and UTs were told that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and precautionary measures taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said on Monday.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Will begin from 11am, don’t want to trouble common man, say farmers

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by the farmers unions who have been protesting the three farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday came out in strong support of the bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a ‘maun vrat’ seeking a clear ‘yes or no’ reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Need innovative economic system in post-Covid world: NITI Aayog vice chairman
Need innovative economic system in post-Covid world: NITI Aayog vice chairman
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In