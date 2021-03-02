Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today
The chief of the CoWin portal, which is used for the Covid-19 vaccine administration by the Central government, RS Sharma, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan are scheduled to meet representatives from states today over the issue of glitches, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.
While addressing a press conference after getting his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, the Health Minister said, "Yesterday there were some glitches at the CoWin portal because a huge number of people was trying to register at the same time but within hours we were able to resolve the issue."
As of 9:30 am today there have been 39 lakh registrations for Covid-19 on Co-Win 2.0 portal, the Minister added.
The Health Minister said that he and his wife have been administered Covaxin. "This vaccine will work as 'Sanjeevani'. Hanuman Ji crossed India to get it, but this 'Sanjeevani' is available at your nearby private and government facility," he added.
The Minister said that he had paid 250 rupees for the vaccine and added that those who can afford should pay for these vaccines.
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.
Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.
