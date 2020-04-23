Centre, states plan to ban pan masala, spitting at workplaces

india

New Delhi: In the run up to the partial relaxation of the lockdown enforced to combat Covid-19, so as to allow some key economic activities, especially in non-Covid affected areas, the central and state governments, and various government departments started cracking down on the habit of chewing pan masala and gutka, in public places, but also in the workplace.

The focus on this insidious activity -- around 70 million Indians use chewing tobacco , usually mixed with betel nut and other spices, masticating it for hours and spitting out the excess saliva-laden mixture from time to time -- is clearly driven by health concerns. Spit can carry the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

In directives to the states or during video conferences, the government has repeatedly advised that a blanket ban be enforced on the use of gutka and pan masala in workplaces.

The home ministry went a step further on April 15 when it issued guidelines that said ‘ “spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine” and “there shall be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco, etc and spitting should be strictly prohibited.”

Two days later, gutka and pan masala again found a special mention at a video conference with the states to review rural schemes. Chaired by the union rural development secretary, the meeting discussed developing a standard template for each work site that included “no smoking, no tobacco chewing, no spitting” and maintenance of personal hygiene.

The repeated mention also drives home the point on the ineffectiveness of state-wide bans on chewing tobacco, announced by some states amost a decade ago (after the Supreme Court issued a directive). Chewable tobacco products, some masquerading as digestive aids or mouth fresheners are available widely, usually in low-priced plastic satchets -- which the users typically discard on the roads.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh last month banned the production and sale of pan masala and all forms of gutka in India’s most populous state. It also stopped the display and transport of such items.

Expertshave hailed the Centre’s directives against gutka and pan masala, and spitting. Dental Council of India president Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar said, “If swabs are taken from a person’s mouth to test Covid, it gives a clear indication about the presence of virus in one’s mouth and saliva. It is absolutely essential to ensure that people don’t chew pan masala and then spit recklessly making others vulnerable to the virus.”

Several papers including a study by the US National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine on April 1 have shown that Covid19 is likely to spread through aerosols.

The Parliament secretariat has also emphazised on a no-gutka, no-pan masala policy. An internal circular dated April 17 stated that no officer or employee would be allowed to bring such substances inside the Parliament complex. Officials said that violations could attract severe penalties.

According to the National Family Health Survey-2 21% of people over 15 years of age in India consume pan masala or tobacco in any form.