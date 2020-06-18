e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre targets 6 lakh rapid Covid-19 tests in Delhi; to add 500 ventilators, 650 ambulances

Centre targets 6 lakh rapid Covid-19 tests in Delhi; to add 500 ventilators, 650 ambulances

The Union Minister of State for Home said that as of now 50,000 rapid testing kits procured from South Korea have been sent to these 169 testing centres.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Reddy said that following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the Delhi government took certain decisions for the benefit of the people of the capital.
Reddy said that following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the Delhi government took certain decisions for the benefit of the people of the capital.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Centre plans to conduct six lakh rapid antigen Covid-19 tests in Delhi at 169 new facilities being set up in the capital where 50,000 kits have already been supplied, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

He also said the central government is going to provide 500 additional ventilators and 650 ambulances to hospitals in Delhi, which has seen a spike in number of coronavirus cases over the past few days, “From today onwards, 169 testing centres will be operational in Delhi where rapid antigen methodology will be used. We have targeted to conduct six lakh tests. People living in containment zones and relatives of the positive cases can go for test in any of these centres,” Reddy told reporters here.

The Union Minister of State for Home said that as of now 50,000 rapid testing kits procured from South Korea have been sent to these 169 testing centres.

He said Delhi currently has 431 ventilators and the central government will provide 500 more to hospitals in the city.

Similarly, the central government will provide 650 ambulances to add to the 350 that the city already has, he said.

“Because of the (coronavirus) situation, people of Delhi were gripped with tension. So, the Central government took the matter seriously,” he said.

Reddy said that following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the Delhi government took certain decisions for the benefit of the people of the capital.

tags
top news
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Railway PSU cancels contract with Chinese company after Ladakh face-off
Railway PSU cancels contract with Chinese company after Ladakh face-off
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
As PM Modi ‘unlocks’ coal mining sector, Amit Shah hails ‘historic’ moment
As PM Modi ‘unlocks’ coal mining sector, Amit Shah hails ‘historic’ moment
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In