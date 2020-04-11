e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre tells states to provide security to medics involved in Covid-19 care

Centre tells states to provide security to medics involved in Covid-19 care

The letter comes a day after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that assaults on doctors be treated as non-bailable offence and asking for a law for the protection of the medical fraternity amid rising incidents of violence against them.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Union home of ministry said all states and union territories have been instructed to provide security to doctors and nurses.
Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Union home of ministry said all states and union territories have been instructed to provide security to doctors and nurses. (ANI)
         

The Centre on Saturday asked states union territories to provide security to doctors and other medical staff involved in coronavirus care in hospitals and the quarantine facilities.

“Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter today requested states/UTs to provide police security to doctors and other medical staff, as needed, in the hospitals and the quarantine facilities where they are working,” Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Union home of ministry at the daily briefing.

The home ministry’s letter to states and union territories comes a day after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote to home minister Amit Shah demanding that assaults on doctors be treated as non-bailable offence and asking the Centre brings in a law for the protection of the medical fraternity amid rising incidents of violence at a time when they are in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Complainants of harassment of doctors and nurses, particularly those involved in coronavirus care have been rising. Many medical professionals say they have been harassed by landlords and fellow residents in different parts of the country amid fears that they could transmit coronavirus.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned people against misbehaving with doctors and nurses.

A day before that, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had written to Shah about discrimination doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in Covid-19 care were facing with landlords asking them to vacate their rented homes

The harassment of doctors and nurses has spiked after the country last month in response to Prime Minister Modi’s call had applauded all those including medical professionals involved in the fight against coronavirus.

top news
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre sends a clarification
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre sends a clarification
LIVE| Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken, says PM
LIVE| Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken, says PM
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news