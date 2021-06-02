Centre to focus on covid among children amid concerns over 3rd wave: Paul

The Centre on Tuesday announced that it is focusing on coronavirus disease among children and is preparing operational guidelines for the same, a move aimed at countering concerns that have been raised about the third Covid-19 wave impacting children who are not vaccinated.

“Childhood Covid-19 disease is gaining our attention. We have said earlier that paediatric population is generally asymptomatic; they get infection but their symptoms are minimal, almost nil. It often does not take serious enough shape to require hospitalisation. But the situation can change in paediatric population also if the virus happens to change its behaviour, or epidemiological dynamics see a change in future, then there is a possibility that in children Covid-19 disease severity may also increase,” said VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

The government has been systematically looking at all related scientific developments on the subject. “About 2-3% of children currently require hospitalisation but we are preparing to handle at least two-and-a-half times more patient load as suggested by the expert panel. The government will act on the recommendations that include revised clinical management. We are working very systematically, comprehensively to address the problem of paediatric Covid-19 disease,” said Paul. “...we are keeping a tab at all sorts of scenarios, and pushing preparedness measures accordingly.”

The Centre has created a dedicated group of experts to look at childhood Covid-19 situation.