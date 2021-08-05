Centre to give 5 lakh insurance to kids orphaned due to Covid-19

The central government has decided to give free health insurance of ₹5 lakh to children upto the age of 18 years, who were orphaned due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This was announced by Union minister Anurag Thakur.

The premium will be paid by Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), he added.

Thakur posted the details of the scheme on Twitter along with a link to a government website on steps taken by the Centre in making India self-reliant.





"As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by Covid-19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of ₹5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM CARES," Thakur said in his tweet.

Ayushman Bharat, the government’s flagship scheme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2018 with its twin pillars of Health & Wellness Centers (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) with bidirectional linkages between the two for providing the full range of services across the continuum of care.

The PM-CARES for children scheme was launched by PM Modi on May 29, 2021. It aims to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to the Covid-19 pandemic during the period starting from March 11, 2020.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner, and enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age.