Centre to push 4 bills amid House impasse; FCRA, SC judges and 2 other bills on agenda today

The Union government will press ahead with four bills in Parliament on Monday despite continuing protests by the Congress-led Opposition over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and its demand for a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the violence against students in Delhi. With just nine working days left in the monsoon session, the move signals the government’s determination to push key legislation through before the House adjourns on August 13.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV)

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Also read: Birth, death registration bill clears Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

Government prioritises key legislation

Among the business listed for Monday are the passage of a bill to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges to 37 and amendments relating to the MSME sector. The government will also introduce legislation to provide a comprehensive statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute and a bill to modernise the law governing evidence contained in bankers’ books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.

The government is stepping up its legislative push after securing the passage of two key bills amid Opposition protests last week. In less than 15 minutes, Parliament cleared legislation extending legal protection to Vande Mataram on par with the National Anthem. On Friday, Parliament also passed legislation tightening provisions relating to delayed registration of births and deaths in under five minutes amid continued disruptions.

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Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the Opposition’s charge that the government was steamrolling legislation, arguing that repeated disruptions had left little scope for debate.

“You say that the government passes bills by steamrolling them through... You cannot make this allegation, because you have missed your opportunity... Regarding any bills we bring forward in the future, if you create such a ruckus over them as well, it will not be good at all... Therefore, please cooperate and do not create a ruckus,” Rijiju said.

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Bills to be introduced and bills to be passed

Opposition to press Ram Mandir, Delhi protest issues

The Opposition is expected to continue raising both issues when Parliament reconvenes on Monday.

While the Congress has intensified its attack on the BJP over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, Opposition parties are also demanding that Shah make a statement in Parliament on the violence against students in Delhi during a protest march to Parliament on July 20.

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According to Opposition leaders, the government is also expected to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill for passage later in the session.

They contend that the proposed legislation would empower authorities to take control of assets created using foreign contributions if an organisation fails to renew its FCRA registration.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said the proposed legislation should be referred to a parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny.

Also read: FCRA Bill: Opposition MP Lists 'Problems', Then Gives Modi Govt '2 Options'

Ram Mandir donation row intensifies

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Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday sharpened its attack over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft, accusing the BJP of exploiting the temple issue for political gain.

“The BJP never wanted the Ram Temple to be built; it only wanted the issue of the Ram Temple... Their benefit lay in keeping the temple issue alive — ensuring that violence continued and the demands persisted,” Deputy Leader of the Opposition Pramod Tiwari said.

He also alleged that the temple was inaugurated before completion because of electoral considerations.

In June, allegations surfaced that donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had been embezzled.

An SIT constituted at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust submitted a preliminary report, following which Ayodhya police registered an FIR against eight people accused of siphoning off donations during the counting process.

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Also read: Ram temple donation probe in final stage: Trust member

The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently reconstituted the SIT, pursuant to a Supreme Court direction, appointing Inspector General (Lucknow Range) Kiran S to head a fresh three-member panel.

Opposition floor leaders will meet on Monday morning to finalise their strategy for the week, with parties expected to continue pressing for Shah’s statement while opposing the government’s legislative agenda.