High court seeks responses from Centre, Uttar Pradesh government, CBSE on OSM

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday sought a response in four weeks from the respondents—the Central government, the CBSE, the Controller of Examinations, and the Uttar Pradesh government—on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the new on-screen marking (OSM) system introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education for the 2025-26 Class 12 examinations. The petitioner will be able to file a reply within two weeks thereafter. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The petitioner will be able to file a reply within two weeks thereafter.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava passed the order on a public interest litigation filed in person by Mohit Ashok, a Lucknow-based advocate.

The petitioner alleged that the hasty implementation of the digital evaluation system led to a “systemic institutional failure” in the evaluation of millions of students across the country.

The petition requested the formation of an independent expert committee to examine implementation of the OSM and identify alleged flaws in the evaluation. The petition also demands that the answer sheets of all affected students be re-evaluated free of charge by adequately trained evaluators. During the hearing, the respondents’ lawyers sought time to file their responses in the case. After granting this, the court has fixed the next hearing of the case in August.

The CBSE announced the Class 12 result on May 15 and has since been under fire over the use of on-screen Marking system for the evaluation.

The application link to get scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets was activated on May 19 and closed on May 25, 2026.

Several students and teachers have alleged various irregularities in the evaluation process.

As per student complaints, the answer scripts of other candidates were allegedly uploaded under incorrect roll numbers. Many scanned copies were reportedly blurry, truncated, or unreadable, leaving several answers unchecked.

The board announced the implementation of OSM on February 9, a week before the Class 12 board examination commenced on February 17, 2026.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH