Centre urges Delhi HC to restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy
The central government has urged the Delhi High Court to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service, news agencies reported on Friday.
The Centre informed the court that in view of rising concerns over data protection and privacy, it has framed the Data Protection Bill, 2019, to "limit the ability of entities" such as WhatsApp. This, the government reasoned, is necessary for ushering in a "robust regime" on data protection of internet users, LiveLaw reported.
The government had earlier this month sought more time from the court to examine the issue regarding WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which many believe provides 'differential treatment' to Indian users.
In the last hearing, the central government had told the Delhi High Court that the issue is a "matter of concern" as the messaging application policy differs for users in the European Union.
This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.
Get our daily newsletter
Kamal Haasan releases election manifesto, promises income for housewives
Punjab adds more districts to night curfew as Covid-19 spreads
- The authorities also decided to close schools and colleges. Only medical colleges will remain open, according to the measures announced by the Punjab government.