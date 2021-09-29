‘Many opportunities to celebrate will come later’: Centre urges people to spend festive season at home

Ahead of the festive season, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog, VK Paul has appealed to Indians to celebrate inside their households and within their families lest coronavirus disease (Covid-19) becomes dominant again, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

“My plea would be that this time let us celebrate the great tradition of India within our families, in our own households. Make sure that eligible family members have taken the vaccine,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The top government official added that people must avoid going outside during the forthcoming festive season, and refrain from being in large gatherings. He stated that while outside, people must maintain social distance and wear masks.

“There will be many opportunities to celebrate festivals later. If we take these precautions, then till the end of this year, we will be much safer,” he added.

Paul pointed out that although the virus exists more in some areas, and less in others, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is still present in the country. Therefore, he told ANI, gathering is large groups, in closed spaces, are “not good for us because we are giving a chance to the virus to engulf us yet again.”

The Union home ministry of Tuesday issued warning to states and Union territories (UTs) against any reluctance over implementing strict measures to check Covid-19 cases owing to the recent drop in the daily caseload. In his letter, home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote that “utmost vigil has to be maintained” pertaining to mass gathering events in order to halt any chance of infections rising.

The home ministry has also asked all states and UTs to follow five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination- and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

India on Wednesday reported 18,870 fresh coronavirus cases – less than 20,000 for two days consecutively. This took the overall tally to 3,37,16,451, of which, 2,82,520 are active cases. As many as 28,178 new recoveries were registered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,29,86,180.