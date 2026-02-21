Centre ‘will study’ US Supreme Court's tariff ruling: Union minister Pralhad Joshi amid trade deal row

In the first response to the US Supreme Court's order striking down President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the Centre will examine the ruling and either the commerce ministry or the ministry of external affairs will officially react to it. Pralhad Joshi remarks come after the United States Supreme Court declared Trump's reciprocal tariffs unconstitutional in 6-3 ruling. (File Photo/PTI)

“I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that, and whatever the reaction needs to be given, that will be given by the Commerce Ministry and MEA, not by me,” Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Joshi's remarks come after the United States Supreme Court declared Trump's reciprocal tariffs unconstitutional in 6-3 ruling. The court said that the Trump administration had exceeded its authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose those tariffs.

India has not yet officially reacted to the ruling so far.

Trump says India to continue paying tariffs After the US top court's order, however, US President Donald Trump maintained that the US-India trade deal would not be affected and that India will continue to pay tariffs.

“Nothing changes. They'll be paying tariffs and we will not be paying tariffs... PM Modi is a great man. He was much smarter than the people he was against in terms of the US... He was ripping us off. So we made a deal with India... We are not paying tariffs to them and they are. We did a little flip,” Trump said.

He also reiterated the claim that India backed down from purchasing Russian oil on his request, which India has not so far explicitly confirmed.

“My relationship with India is fantastic, and we are doing trade with India. India pulled out of Russia. India was getting its oil from Russia, and they pulled way back on my request because we want to settle a horrible war where 25,000 people are dying every month,” Trump said.