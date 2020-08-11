Centre zeroes in on three firms for new Parliament

india

The government has narrowed the list of choices for building a new Parliament complex to three Mumbai-based construction companies -- Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tata Projects Limited and Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited -- after disqualifying four other entities that bid for the contract, bringing it a step closer to tendering out the project.

The three bidders have qualified for the submission of financial bids. According to documents reviewed by HT, Mumbai-based construction and civil engineering company ITD Cementation India Limited, Hyderabad-headquartered NCC Limited , PSP Projects Limited of Ahmedabad, and Uttar Pradesh state government’s UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited were disqualified from the project by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

CPWD invited pre-qualification bids in a two-bid system to construct the triangular shaped building on a built-up area of around 60,000 square metres on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, adjacent to the current Parliament building. Seven companies evinced interest in the construction of the new parliament building as part of the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, HT reported on July 15.

“The bid documents as submitted by the agencies on-line were processed and scrutinized as per initial eligibility criteria as laid down in the subject pre-qualification document. After obtaining clarifications from bidders and their clients as mentioned in their bid documents, evaluation has been done for all the bidders wherever feasible on the basis as prescribed in the said pre-qualification document,” a circular issued by CPWD on Tuesday.

The bid document estimated the cost of the project at roughly Rs 889 crore. It laid out strict eligibility criteria based on a firm’s past work — such as having constructed an assembly hall with a minimum capacity of 1,000 people and a building with a basement — as well as ongoing projects, average monthly turnover, and net worth, among other factors.

Construction of the new Parliament building, which will comprise halls with a bigger seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, offices for members of Parliament, as well as a courtyard, dining facilities and a lounge for lawmakers, is likely to begin after Parliament’s winter session and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. CPWD has specified that the existing Parliament building shall continue to function during the execution of this project.

Bidders had to specify similar work completed in the past seven years, ongoing projects, as well as tentative plans to meet their manpower requirement, source of construction materials, and establishment of facilities such as those meant for fabrication.

Based on an evaluation, CPWD disqualified four companies for reasons including non-fulfilment of the criteria mentioned in the bid document.

“Out of total seven works submitted by the agency, the criteria for satisfactory completion of similar work of required magnitude as per minimum eligibility criteria prescribed in…bid document is not fulfilled,” it noted as the reason for disqualification of ITD Cementation.

On PSP Projects, CPWD said: “the agency has submitted details of only one work, which has not been completed and is still in progress. Thus, the agency has not satisfactorily completed similar work of required magnitude as per minimum eligibility criteria.”

The proposed work is of very prestigious nature and is required to be completed strictly within the prescribed time limit of 21 months with the highest standards of quality and workmanship, the bid document said. The bid document also specified that 50% of the workers will need to be skilled for work of stone masonry, carving, fresco, furniture, and adequate health and safety measures would need to be taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“…agencies are to be qualified on the basis of individual marks secured in various parameters including aggregate total. Further minimum eligibility criteria require satisfactory completion of similar work of required magnitude in one agreement… the agency has also failed to secure minimum qualifying marks i.e. 24 marks under criteria of ‘Quality after inspection of work carried out by the nominated Joint Committee,” CPWD said in the case of UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam

On NCC Limited, CPWD remarked that it “ failed to secure minimum qualifying marks i.e. 12 in criteria of Time Over Run’ in any of the work and also failed to secure aggregate qualifying marks i.e. 75.”

The new Parliament complex will be among the first projects to be finalised and tendered out as part of the Central Vista redevelopment, which includes plans to turn North and South Block, situated opposite each other on Raisina Hill and which house top central government ministries, into a museum and the construction of new administrative offices with an underground metro.