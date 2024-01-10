CEO accused of killing son takes psychological test: 'We don't buy her theory'

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup who has been accused of smothering her son in a Goa hotel, underwent a psychological test on Wednesday. It was part of protocol after an accused is arrested, the police said as the spine-chilling case took a new turn with the revelation of more details. Suchana who was caught with the body of her four-year-old son stuffed in the bag said her child was already dead when she got up. Cops are not buying her theory and in the absence of any strong motive behind the gruesome murder, investigating officers think that she killed her son because of her marital discord. Suchana Seth said she did not kill her son but found him dead when she woke up.(PTI)

Suchana Seth case: Here are the latest developments

1. The autopsy report revealed that the 4-year-old was suffocated to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow and did not struggle at all.

2. Two empty bottles of cough syrup were found in the Goa apartment at Candolim where they stayed indicating that Suchana might have given a heavy dose of cough syrup to her child. The apartment staff confirmed that Suchana asked them to get the smaller bottle of syrup while she probably brought the bigger bottle with her.

3. The child was cremated on Wednesday in Bengaluru by his father Venkat Raman, the estranged husband of accused Suchana.

4. Venkat is from Kerala but was in Indonesia when the incident took place. He came to India on Tuesday and took over his son's body.

5. The building at Candolim where the incident took place shut its gates for the tourists for the time being.

6. Police said Suchana was unhappy with a recent court order that permitted her estranged husband Raman to spend time with their son on Sundays.

7. According to reports, Suchana sought ₹2.5 lakh alimony per month from Raman saying that his annual income was over ₹1 crore. She also accused Raman of physical abuse.

8. Suchana Seth's last Instagram post featured a kid, possibly her son playing near an aquarium. She used #whatwillhappen #wish #findinglosing #lifeisbeautiful #lightinwater #fish #holiday #magicofchildhood in the caption.

9. The cab driver who ferried Suchana from the Goa apartment said he suggested that Suchana should take a flight as there was the possibility of massive traffic. She declined and said she would travel by road.

10. After the apartment staff raised alarm over bloodstains found in Suchana's room, the police contacted the cab driver and asked him to take the cab to the nearest police station immediately.