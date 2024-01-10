Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth planned murder? Goa police probing 'cough syrup, cloth or pillow' angle

Bengaluru: Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup who allegedly murdered her son in Goa, might have pre-planned the crime, the Goa police have said. They have found two cough syrup bottles inside the room where the murder took place, which were allegedly used to render the victim unconscious. North Goa: Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, who is accused of killing her son, being brought to Mapusa Court in North Goa on January 9. (PTI file photo)

Most cough syrups have chemicals that induce sleep. The Goa police suspect the accused might have administered a heavy dose of the syrups to the victim before smothering him with a pillow or cloth, PTI reported.

The victim couldn't raise an alarm or make noise because he was in an inebriated state due to the drugs, they added.

Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son in an apartment at Goa's Candolim. She later tried to escape to Karnataka after stuffing the body in a bag. She was arrested in Chitradurga after her taxi driver -- alerted by the Goa police – drove her to a local police station.

The postmortem examination has revealed the four-year-old victim was smothered to death.

A senior police official told the news agency they had found one big and one small cough syrup bottle – both completely empty.

The postmortem examination revealed the child hadn't struggled at all while being smothered with a pillow of cloth.

The police are examining the possibility that Suchana Seth might have given him a heavy dose of the sleep-inducing syrups to dull his senses before smothering him to death.

The discovery of the bottles also suggests she could have planned the murder in advance, the police added.

The service staff of the apartment said the woman brought the bigger bottle with her. She, however, asked the staff to buy her a small bottle of a cough syrup claiming she had cough.

"It looks like a pre-planned murder," an official told the agency.

The arrested woman has denied her involvement in the murder saying the boy was already dead when she woke up.

The police have not believed her claim and are probing the murder angle further.

Suchana Seth had checked into the apartment on January 6 and stayed till January 8.

Venkat Raman, the child's father who is estranged to Seth, was in Indonesia at the time of the murder.

Why Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son?

Nidhin Valsan, North Goa SP, said on Wednesday that the accused was unhappy with a recent court order that permitted her husband to spend time with the victim on the weekends.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains, which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," he said, per ANI

The police later called the taxi driver and asked him to approach the local police. She was arrested upon arrival.

Her LinkedIn profile said she is an artificial intelligence expert.

With inputs from agencies