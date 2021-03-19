IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Certificate to incentives, govt gives scrappage policy details
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Certificate to incentives, govt gives scrappage policy details

New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament, explaining that the absence of a fitness certificate will mean an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15, and that the registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST

New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament, explaining that the absence of a fitness certificate will mean an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15, and that the registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness. The minister added that the government plans to incentivise owners of old vehicles to scrap these through registered scrap centres.

The policy, which also recommends the mandatory scrapping of all government vehicles over 15 years old, applies only to four-wheeled vehicles.

India has 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles that are older than 15 years without any valid fitness certificate, 51 lakh light motor vehicles older than 20 years and 34 lakh light motor vehicles older than 15 years, according to the transport ministry. The average age of commercial vehicles is over 10 years and the private ones, 10-15 years.

The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles.

“It is proposed that commercial vehicles be deregistered after 15 years in case of failure to get the fitness certificate. As a disincentive measure, increased fees for fitness certificate and fitness test may be applicable for commercial vehicles 15 year onwards from the date of initial registration,” Gadkari said in Lok Sabha.

“It is proposed that private vehicles be deregistered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration certificate. As a disincentive measure, increased re-registration fees will be applicable for private vehicles 15 years onwards from the date of initial registration,” he added.

“It is being proposed that all vehicles of the Central Government, State Government, Municipal Corporation, Panchayats, State Transport Undertakings, Public Sector Undertakings and autonomous bodies with the Union and State Governments may be de-registered and scrapped after 15 years from the date of registration,” Gadkari said.

“Indian automobile industry has already upgraded to one of the most advanced emission standards. While new vehicles will be least polluting, vehicles which are old creates enormous pollution with least safety standards will now be eligible for scrappage thus making roads safer and air cleaner. The guidelines and advice announced today are in the right direction and now, the State Governments and OEMs have to do their part to make it a success. Scrappage value of vehicle in range of 4-6% of the ex-showroom price, rebate of upto 25% for PV and 15% for CV by State Governments on Road Tax, 5% discount from OEM’s on new vehicle and registration fee being waived off will definitely help to excite the customer and motivate him to scrap his old vehicle. It will also revive the ailing CV segment and in turn will boost State exchequer’s revenue on sale of new vehicles,” said Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) president Vinkesh Gulati.

“We welcome the announcement made by Ministry of Transport and it’s a good mix of both - incentives for those who opt to scrap their old vehicles and an additional burden for those who would like to continue with their old vehicles. This fine balance should help in driving old vehicles out of road leading to reduction in pollution levels and driving demand for new vehicles across all the segments. This announcement will also lead to creation for more scrapyards in the country and effective recovery of waste from old vehicles” said Rajeev Singh, Partner and Automotive Leader, Deloitte India.

India’s long-pending voluntary vehicle scrapping policy for phasing out of old vehicles considered to be more polluting has been in the works since 2016, but was announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22. The policy of scrapping old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles is an attempt to reduce pollution and road congestion . It was sent to the Cabinet Secretariat to be put up before the cabinet for its approval in February 2020.

The transport ministry will, in the next few weeks, publish draft notifications and seek public comments within a period of 30 days, the ministry said.

Gadkari said that the scrapping policy will lead to new investment of around Rs10,000 crore and create 35,000 jobs. The minister said the policy will cover an estimated 5.1 million light motor vehicles (LMV; mostly cars) that are above 20 years of age, while another 3.4 million LMVs are above 15 years. It will also cover 1.7 million medium and heavy motor vehicles (trucks, buses, commercial vans), that are above 15 years, and currently without valid fitness certificates.

“The scheme shall provide strong incentives to owners of old vehicles to scrap old and unfit vehicles through registered scrapping centres, which shall provide the owners with a scrapping certificate,” Gadkari said.

Some of the incentives are: scrap value for the old vehicle given by the scrapping centre, expected to be 4-6% of the price of a new vehicle; a potential road- tax rebate of up to 25% for new personal vehicles and up to 15% for new commercial vehicles from the states; and a potential discount of 5% offered by auto companies against the scrapping certificate, the policy said.

At a press briefing later on Thursday, Gadkari said he has requested the Union finance minister and states to give concession in the Goods & Services Tax on the purchase of new vehicles for those scrapping older vehicles. He also said that vintage cars will be kept out of the scrapping policy.

The policy also states that registration fees may also be waived for purchase of new vehicle against the scrapping certificate.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will promote setting up of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) across India and will encourage public and private participation for opening up of such centres. Efforts are also being made to set up integrated scrapping facilities across India. Some of the identified places include Alang in Gujarat, where it is being planned to develop a highly specialized centre for scrapping among many other potential centres, where different scrapping technologies can be synergised ,” Gadkari said.

Alang is a global centre for ship breaking.

The minister also said Centre will promote the creation of Automated Fitness Centres on a Public Private Partnership model by state government, the private sector and automobile companies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who was also in charge of the department, moved the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to restrict proclivity to file fabricated complaints against public servants. As per the bill, false complaints will lead to punitive action, including imprisonment up to three years and fine, against the compliant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
india news

Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The one nation, one ration card system will come as a boon for migrant workers, who could not access their share of cheap foodgrains when they relocated from their native places for work in cities because the system did not allow for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Hometown residents laud Tamil Nadu CM on infra, rue lack of jobs

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Salem: Residents of Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Siluvampalayam village fondly recall the man riding his motorcycle around town, sourcing jaggery from sugarcane farmers, and selling it at a market in near-by Erode
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Number of pedallers on rise in city, but not enough space for cycling

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Bengaluru The cycling community in Bengaluru may be growing but the city has perhaps not fared well in providing cycle-centric infrastructure to its citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Austin urged to raise farmers’ stir,Russian S-400 deal on India visit

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Washington Robert Menendez, a Democrat heading the powerful US senate committee on foreign relations, has urged defence secretary Lloyd Austin to raise during his India visit a number of issues that could be uncomfortable for his hosts, such as democratic rights and values in the context of farmer protests and arms purchases from Russia such as the S-400 systems
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Bizman Hiran’s body had injuries on head, neck, says ATS officer

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Mumbai The body of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who washed ashore the Retibunder Creek in Thane district on March 5, had injuries on the back of his head and neck, a Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer said Thursday, even as the investigating authority sought a second opinion from a Haryana forensic laboratory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

3 states face risk of being next hot spots

By Jamie Mullick and Abhishek Jha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: With the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra already spiralling to near-record levels in recent days, three states – Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – appear to face the immediate risk of becoming the next hot spots of the disease, with a high growth rate of cases and rising positivity rates, according to an HT analysis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Don’t object to Rhea bail, disagree with some HC observations: NCB to SC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that it did not object to the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case, submitting in the Supreme Court that its objections were to certain observations made by the Bombay high court in its bail order
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Certificate to incentives, govt gives scrappage policy details

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament, explaining that the absence of a fitness certificate will mean an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15, and that the registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC to hear plea against fresh sale of electoral bonds

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a plea to stop the fresh sale of electoral bonds from April 1 till the top court decides on the validity of these bonds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India to analyse age-specific death rates in vaccinated people

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi The national Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee has taken up an exercise to compare age-specific death rates in the inoculated population with the estimated death rate in the same population group that was not immunised against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), people aware of the matter said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Parties using Sabarimala issue to target govt: CM

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that some political parties were raking up the Sabarimala temple issue to target the Left government in the state ahead of the assembly elections, a day after Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s statements on the issue attracted the ire of the opposition parties
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BJP names 157 picks for Bengal elections

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced names of 157 candidates for the last four phases of the West Bengal elections, triggering protests and confusion in some districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP