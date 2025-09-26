Chaitanyananda withdrew 50 lakh after FIR was filed, 18 bank accounts linked to him frozen

From sexually harassing 17 girls at a Delhi institute to using fake diplomatic plates for his luxury cars, the list of allegations against self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is long — and severe. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati(HT_PRINT)

Ever since an FIR was registered against Chaitanyananda, also known as Dr Parthasarthy, chilling details have emerged on how he sexually assaulted students — those from economically weaker sections — and how he would kept a surveillance on them and threatened to fail, if they dared to resist.

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the 'Baba', the authorities have found that Chaitanyananda allegedly used different names and particulars to operate bank accounts, PTI reported.

He also withdrew over ₹50 lakh after an FIR was registered against him, the investigators said.

An FIR was registered against him on August 4 after the administration of the private management institute said that during a virtual meeting with over 30 female students, many of them narrated instances of sexual harassment, manipulation and threats by him.

An anticipatory bail plea was also filed on behalf of Chaitanyananda, who is absconding. A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail plea in a case of alleged financial irregularities lodged against him.

During the probe against the self-styled godman, it was found that he allegedly operated a bank account under two different names by submitting documents with different particulars at the time of opening the account.

Police further said that around ₹50–55 lakh had been withdrawn since the FIR was registered.

Bank accounts linked to Chaitanyananda frozen

The Delhi Police has frozen nearly ₹8 crore across 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits, linked to the self-styled godman.

Investigators said that the money belonged to a trust floated by Saraswati, which received huge donations and contributions.

The probe also revealed the creation of a fraudulent trust - Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research Foundation Trust - which was used by Chaitanyananda "to disburse" the property of 'Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research' in the "fraudulent trust" created by him.

The court also noted in its order that the accused diverted the revenues and funds from a sale of a plot for his own benefit and criminally misappropriated the property and funds of the peetham.

How Chaitanyananda kept control over students

Saraswati has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students, who he controlled by keeping their mobile phones, original certificates, creating a sense of fear, PTI quoted a friend of one of the victims.

"He marked students first and asked them to deposit their phones so they could 'focus on studies'. The phones would remain in his custody for some time, and in return, he would hand over a new one of his choice," the friend said.

It was done to ensure that Chaitanyananda had control over the victims, who could not reach out to anyone.

The person, on the condition of anonymity, also said that it was mandatory for students to submit all original documents and certificates, which were returned only upon completion of the course.