Chakraborty asked to appear before ED this Friday

Chakraborty asked to appear before ED this Friday

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:55 IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Rhea Chakraborty, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, to appear before it on Friday for questioning, officials familiar with the developments said.

Chakraborty, a film and TV actress, has been told to present herself at the agency’s Mumbai office at 11am on Friday along with documents pertaining to her investments, said the officials.

The summons is linked to a case by ED — which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations — on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR that followed a complaint by Rajput’s father, KK Singh. He accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning of his money.

The ED case was registered under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The development comes on the day the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got approval to join the investigation into the 34-year-old actor’s suspected suicide. The Mumbai Police, too, are probing the case. Officials said as CBI takes over, the probe by the Bihar Police will be null and void since it was Bihar that recommended the CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded to a Bihar Police letter seeking relaxation of the home quarantine period of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been put in isolation by Mumbai civic authorities after he reached there to supervise a Bihar Police investigation.

While Bihar says Tiwari is “forcibly quarantined” for 14 days, BMC says it is just following the Maharashtra government’s guidelines.

On Wednesday, BMC advised Tiwari to use digital platforms to interact with Bihar officials, for now. Further, BMC also said the IPS officer will have to follow all rules and regulations in Maharashtra. P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner of BMC, confirmed issuing such a letter to the Bihar Police.

