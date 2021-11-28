Challenge accepted: Sisodia issues list of 250 Delhi schools to compare with those in Punjab

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday issued a list of 250 government schools for review of education reforms in the national capital and sought a list of 250 government schools of Punjab from the state’s education minister Pargat Singh. This comes a day after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accepted Singh’s challenge for a debate on the education system of the two states.

Inviting Singh to Delhi, Sisodia said that they’d visit the schools in Delhi and discuss the education system and reforms in the presence of the media. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, also asked Singh to release a list of 250 government schools in Punjab which would allow the media and people of Punjab to judge the quality of education in both Delhi and Punjab.

“I am issuing a list of 250 Delhi government schools where massive improvements have happened in the past 5 years. These schools are till class 12. Both results and infrastructure have improved here over the past five years,” said Sisodia, during a press briefing on Sunday.

He said that the list of schools included schools from where over 50 students qualified for the NEET exam and schools where students had qualified for JEE mains and JEE advanced.

“The list includes schools where 50 students from the same school have qualified for the NEET exam. There are schools where 5 kids from the same school have qualified JEE Mains and schools from where 70 students have qualified for JEE advanced. With humility and respect, I’d like the Punjab education minister to visit these schools so that we can discuss the reforms in schools,” said Sisodia.

He sought that the Punjab education minister issues a similar list of 250 schools where the government had worked on improving infrastructure and education quality and from where students had qualified for NEET and JEE.

“Punjab education minister had asked for a list of 250 schools from us. I am hoping that by today evening, he will issue a list of schools in Punjab so that both of us can visit schools in respective places and see the reforms at both places. People in Punjab can judge whether the Delhi model of education is better or the so-called model in Punjab,” said Sisodia.