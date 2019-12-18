Challenged by PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi hits back; says speak on ‘real issues’

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:39 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to speak on the ‘real issues’ instead of blaming Congress for the ‘failure’ of his government.

Addressing a joint rally with chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition, Hemant Soren, at Pakur, the Congress leader was apparently referred to the ‘challenge’ thrown by PM Modi at an election rally at Barhait on Wednesday to announce that they would accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis, reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and revoke the law against triple talaq.

“All of you need to understand what is the reality of this government. PM Modi never speaks on real issues. And when he speaks all he has to offer are excuses. The Prime Minister makes excuses like a schoolchild who has failed in his examination,” Priyanka said.

“For all his failures, he has Congress to blame. Economy failed, he blames Congress; farmers are in distress, he would blame Congress. When it comes to students’ issues, he blames Congress. Be it price rise or the problems of small traders, he has Congress to blame,” she added.

Addressing her first rally for the Jharkhand Assembly election on the last day of the campaigning for the five-phased polls, Priyanka described Modi as a ‘failed PM’ who only has ‘hollow speeches’ to offer. The Congress leader also accused the PM of ‘dividing’ the country.

“He is a failed Prime Minister who only wants to divide. Now they are coming up with several laws. They spent Rs 1200 crore on implementing NRC in Assam. What was the result? Lakhs of people have been left out. Now they have come up with CAA. There are protests all around. Students are being lathicharged in Delhi. They are misbehaving with women students,” said Priyanka.

“But the failed PM has no answer to it. Yesterday, he gave a hollow challenge from here. On behalf of all of you, I challenge him to speak on amendment BJP government tried to make in SPT Act (land acquisition act). Let him speak on hunger deaths, repeated incidents of rape, the destruction in trade, corruption and unemployment. Let him says he is a PM to unite or divide,” she added.

Raising the issue of women security, the Congress leader also criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for ‘shielding’ their MLA convicted for rape until a hue and cry by commoners. “The Prime Minister sought votes here for a person facing similar charges,” she added.

Touching on the local issues, the Congress leader also invoked her grandmother Indira Gandhi who ‘always worked to prevent the jal (water), jungle, jameen (land) and culture of the tribals’.