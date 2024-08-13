Chamoli electrocution: Kin of victims stage sit-in over inadequate compensation

The kin of the victims of the electrocution at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district last year have started an indefinite sit-in outside the district collectorate over inadequate compensation and inaction against those responsible for the tragedy. The kin also accused authorities of inaction. (HT PHOTO)

In July last year, 15 people were electrocuted and 11 others injured when they gathered at the site as the police were investigating the electrocution of a security guard.

Ajay Rawat, who lost his brother, Yogendra Singh Rawat, said they have been demanding adequate compensation and a government job for one family member. “My brother’s provident fund has also not been released yet. I got ₹5 lakh compensation from the state government, but it is not enough.” He said they gave a memorandum to the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and district magistrate Himanshu Khurana but to no avail. “[Khurana] says the government will take care of it. The local administration is deceiving us,” he said.

Sushil Kumar, who sustained injuries and lost his brother and four other relatives, echoed Rawat.

Additional district magistrate Vivek Prakash said the kin got compensation but they have other demands including government jobs. “We are in talks with them.”

In a joint memorandum to Khurana on Monday, the family members said they will sit on dharna until their demands are fulfilled. “If any harm comes to any family member of the victims, the administration will be held responsible.”

Uttarakhand Police last year arrested four people for alleged negligence that led to the electrocution under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and under the Dangerous Machines (Regulation) Act.