Chamoli glacier burst: Sonar system being used to locate bodies in muddy water
Rescue and search operations were stopped at Tapovan dam tunnel and downstream at around 2.30 pm on Thursday after Chamoli police issued an alert for water level rising in Alaknanda river and appealed to people to remain vigilant, especially those living near its banks, said Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson.
“Rescue and search operation will resume after water level normalises,” he said.
A senior official, wishing not to be named, said, “From the tunnel we are approaching now, we have to reach 180 metres, then take right, where there is a pocket, where the NTPC officials are expecting trapped workers. At around 74 metre in the approaching tunnel, there is another tunnel around 11 metres below. We are trying to put a camera into that tunnel... But it is taking time”, said a senior officer involved in the rescue operation, wishing not to be named.
SDRF commandant Navneet Bhullar said 25 to 35 workers are still trapped inside the Tapovan dam tunnel, where rescue operation is underway. He said the muck has been removed from over 100-metre length of the tunnel so far.
Also Read | Over 85% of Uttarakhand districts hot spots of extreme floods: Analysis
He said downstream, SDRF personnel are using underwater sonar systems on a boat to track bodies in muddy waters in the vast waters of Srinagar Dam reservoir. “SDRF has two drones which are being used for geo-mapping of the Tapovan dam tunnel. NDRF has also brought some high endurance drones which are also being used. So we are using all possible means- drones, dog squad, binoculars in the search operation,” he said.
Thirty- five bodies have been recovered so far in affected areas of Chamoli district, with 169 people still missing including the workers inside Tapovan dam tunnel, , said officials
SDRF spokesperson Praveen Alok said that on Thursday, one more body was recovered downstream at Galnav neat Karanprayag, taking the death toll to 35. “Ten bodies have been identified so far while efforts are on to identify the rest of the 25 bodies.
“Around 7.30am on Thursday, Indian Air Force chopper from Dehradun brought seven drone operators, one NDRF and three SDRF personnel, apart from relief materials, to Chamoli,” he said
Alok added that 100 SDRF personnel, 178 NDRF personnel, 425 personnel of ITBP, one team of Seema Suraksha Bal and 124 army personnel, 16 firemen, 20 revenue officials, and six medical teams are carrying out the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas of Chamoli.
Bodies are being recovered by eight teams of SDRF downstream Reni village in areas that include Tapovan, Joshimath, Ghochar, Karnprayag , Rudraprayag, Dharidevi and Srinagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LAC disengagement in phased manner, coordinated and verified way: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India made app Koo now has over 3 million users
- Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna all took to Twitter to highlight the rising popularity of the platform. "Our systems are facing more load than ever. Thank you for placing your trust in us. Our team is working on overdrive to fix it,” she tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to speak on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in LS today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico president says 1 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines scheduled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan’s MNM makes him permanent president of party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ECI cancelled elections for the Vellore parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu after more than ₹10 crore was found in cash at a warehouse owned by a political party member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: Sonar system being used to locate bodies in muddy water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template
- India-China border row: The disengagement exercise on both banks of Pangong Tso was the outcome of multiple rounds of back-channel negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala orders probe into oil spill from titanium factory to sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will not allow an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone: Rajnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 of 31 ministers in Nitish’s govt have criminal cases against them: ADR report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballot paper vs EVMs: 'Fully trust voting machines,' says Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox