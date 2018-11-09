DMK ready to work with Chandrababu Naidu to dethrone BJP, says Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin has extended his support to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is meeting several leaders of various parties to build an opposition front against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Naidu met Stalin, the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu, at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Friday and discussed a range of issues for over an hour.

“Under the BJP rule at the Centre, states are losing their rights. Federal structure and democracy of the nation are facing a threat. I have been vocal on urging all the regional and federal forces to work together to remove BJP,” Stalin told reporters after coming out of the meeting.

“Since Chandrababu Naidu is concurring with my contention, he has called on me and asked DMK’s support to show doors for BJP. I assured him that we will stand together to remove BJP government from the centre,” he said.

Stalin also said that they will form a minimum programme plan to form the alliance.

“We, all the like-minded parties, will sit together and form a minimum programme plan for proceeding further. After that meeting, we will devise further strategies. Our only agenda is to work for removing BJP from the Centre,” Stalin said.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said when compared with Modi, Stalin is the better leader.

“I came here to request Stalin to join with us for saving the nation. Both the nation and democracy are in danger now. The BJP government is interfering with the autonomous institutions,” he said.

“Even as the government claimed that demonetisation was a tool to bring back the black money, on the anniversary of demonetisation, the finance minister (Arun Jaitley) said that the decision was taken for collecting taxes,” Naidu said, adding that he was working to save the democracy in the country.

When asked about the prime face of this initiative, Naidu said that they are not to project the individuals.

“We don’t want to speak about individuals. We want to bring all the secular forces together to safeguard democracy. We TDP have already worked with DMK patriarch (late) M Karunanidhi in 1996. So, now we are again looking to work together with DMK, JD(S) and Trinamool Congress,” he said.

Naidu said he is to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Replying to a question over TDP’s stand towards Congress, Naidu said that they are ready to work together despite differences.

“All of us are having some differences. But for the sake of protecting the nation, we should ignore the differences. As a major opposition party in the nation, Congress will play the role of an anchor in the Lok Sabha elections. I already met Rahul Gandhi. We have spoken a lot about this subject. Also, I will meet Mamata to discuss this,” he told reporters.

The TDP supremo refuted rumours that he will be the face of the anti-BJP coalition.

“I am not the face of the alliance. I am just a facilitator,” he stressed.

Naidu met his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy and his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Earlier, he had met several leaders of various parties, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, J-K National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, BSP’s Mayawati, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, during his two visits to Delhi.

The Andhra chief minister, who is the boss of the Telugu Desam Party, was a BJP ally till March this year, when he exited the NDA over his state not being granted special status.

