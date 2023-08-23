Chandrayaan 3: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' echoes in ISRO HQ in Bengaluru. Pics from inside
Aug 23, 2023 06:31 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 achieves soft landing on lunar surface, India first country to do so on Moon's dark side. Celebrations ensue.
Chandrayaan 3 successfully touched the lunar surface, marking India as the first country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's dark side, at the South Pole. This achievement triggered celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru, where the space agency's staff were joined by the media and other witnesses to celebrate this historic event.
