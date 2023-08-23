Chandrayaan 3 live telecast: When and where to watch historic moon landing?

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, is scheduled for soft-landing on the Moon's south pole today at around 6:04 pm (Indian time). If the mission is successful, the Vikram lander and rover will stay alive for one lunar day which is equivalent to 14 days on the earth. (CHECK LIVE UPDATES)

Chandrayaan 3 mission(ISRO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be live telecasting the historic mission.

Where to watch Chandrayaan 3 moon landing live?

India's third lunar mission can be streamed live from 5:27 pm today at:

• ISRO website: Click here or search- https://isro.gov.in

• ISRO official YouTube channel: Click here or search- https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss

• ISRO official Facebook channel: Click here or search- https://facebook.com/ISRO

• DD National TV

• TV channels

With less than 12 hours left for India's historic moment, the Lander Module - the Vikram lander - is trying to locate the right spot on the Moon's surface for landing. If everything goes according to the plan successfully, India will become only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, joining the United States, Russia, and China.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

July 6: The ISRO declared Chandrayaan-3 mission would launch on July 14 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota's second launch pad.

July 7: All vehicle electrical tests were completed successfully.

July 11: A 24-hour ‘Launch Rehearsal’ was done successfully.

July 14: ISRO's LVM3 M4 launched Chandrayaan-3 into its intended orbit.

July 15: The mission's first orbit-raising manoeuvre succeeded in Bengaluru. The spacecraft reached an orbit of 41762 km x 173 km.

July 17: The second orbit-raising manoeuvre put Chandrayaan-3 in an orbit of 41603 km x 226 km.

July 22: The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre, Earth-bound perigee firing, successfully placed the spacecraft in a 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

July 25: Another orbit-raising manoeuvre was carried out successfully.

August 1: In a significant milestone, Chandrayaan-3 entered the translunar orbit with an orbit of 288 km x 369328 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

August 5: The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit at 164 km x 18074 km.

August 6: The spacecraft's orbit was lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km around the Moon.

August 9: Another manoeuver was performed that lowered the spacecraft to 174 km x 1437 km.

August 14: The mission entered the orbit circularisation phase of 151 km x 179 km orbit.

August 16: The spacecraft entered the orbit of 153 km x 163 km after the firing.

August 17: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover was separated from its propulsion system.

August 18: The spacecraft successfully completed a 'deboosting' operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. Deboosting is the process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

August 20: Chandrayaan-3 performed the second and final deboosting operation and reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.

August 23: If everything goes well and as planned, the spacecraft will land on the lunar surface.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON